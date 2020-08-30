Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

School return may be safer than we think

As almost one million children return to schools across the country, anxiety about Covid-19 is high, but international evidence about the risk of infection is reassuring

30th August, 2020
Schools like St Matthews in Dublin have been closed since last March because of the pandemic Picture: RollingNews.ie

As Irish classrooms started to fill with children last week it was a very different experience to when they closed over five months ago.

There were staggered start times, class pods, social distancing, sanitiser stations, mask-wearing in secondary schools and among adults, excited children and anxious parents and teachers.

The big questions are: will all schools remain open and what happens in the event of an outbreak of Covid-19?

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tomás Ryan: Defeating the virus is a race against time

Testing and tracing are our best tools against the spread of Covid-19, but we urgently need to accelerate and streamline the process

Tomás Ryan | 4 hours ago

Japanese group backs day hospital plan

Health venture 4th Practice runs a large primary care centre in Mallow, and plans ten more community based centres over the next three years

Róisín Burke | 4 hours ago

Winter of discontent looms as coronavirus refuses to go away

A second lockdown is not on the cards just yet, but the Covid-19 infection numbers make gloomy reading for medics, politicians and the public alike

Danielle Barron | 4 hours ago