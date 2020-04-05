Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sandra Gannon: We must act now to stop medicines running out

The essential ingredients for common drugs are largely produced in the countries worst-hit by Covid-19. We could soon be facing shortages of antibiotics, paracetamol, statins and other medication

5th April, 2020
We could soon be facing shortages of medications. Picture: Getty

It is inevitable that the Irish medicine supply chain will face disruption and shortages due to Covid-19. Those shortages will probably manifest themselves sooner than we think. We are looking at months, rather than days or weeks, but soon.

The good news, in theory, is that there is safety stock built into all pharmaceutical companies’ demand planning processes – enough to fulfil demand for medicines for an average of three to four months.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The stark reality for restaurateurs

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland explains the devastating impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the restaurant sector

Nadine O’Regan | 1 hour ago

Counting Covid-19 – understanding the numbers behind the pandemic

Scale of crisis begins to slow in worst-hit countries

Rachel Lavin | 12 hours ago

Tony O‘Brien: The public health system is both our frontline and our last resort

Covid-19 has temporarily given us a single-tier health system – and we will never take our health service for granted again

Tony O'Brien | 12 hours ago