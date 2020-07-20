RTÉ presenter Eoghan McDermott on keeping hold of his mental health in lockdown

Ahead of his role on RTÉ's Songs from an Empty Room, Eoghan McDermott talks frankly about life under lockdown, describing his approach to his mental health, taking inspiration from James Corden, his attitude to controversy and social media, his work with RTE Does Comic Relief, and his fears for a new generation who will lose opportunities as a consequence of Covid-19.