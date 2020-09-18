Rise in Covid-19 cases begins to affect older and more vulnerable people

Hospitalisations and fatalities due to Covid-19 are beginning to grow again as a rise in the number of cases affects older and more vulnerable people.

Some 3,494 new cases have been confirmed since September 1, with an average of 247 cases a day in the past week.

While the surge was mostly among younger people initially, the virus has begun to spread to older communities, with over 55 year olds now accounting for 24 per cent of cases.