Resurgence in Covid-19 halted as new cases decline again

Last week had two grim milestones as the overall number cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland passed 70,000 and virus-related deaths passed the 2,000-mark.

Yet while the second wave showed signs of a resurgence early last week, incidence of the virus has begun to decline again.

New cases fell by 14 per cent last week on the previous week — from an average of 400 cases per day to 345. Hospitalisations fell 18 per cent, from...