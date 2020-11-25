Resurgence in Covid-19 halted as new cases decline again

Last week had two grim milestones as the overall number cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland passed 70,000 and virus-related deaths passed the 2,000-mark.
Yet while the second wave showed signs of a resurgence early last week, incidence of the virus has begun to decline again.
New cases fell by 14 per cent last week on the previous week — from an average of 400 cases per day to 345. Hospitalisations fell 18 per cent, from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team