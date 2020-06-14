Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Resuming cancer screening is a major and complex undertaking

Preparations are underway to resume cancer screening, but it’s not as simple as reopening a hardware store. The CervicalCheck screening programme involves a wide range of people and processes integrated into a health service that is just getting back on its feet

14th June, 2020
‘Cancer screening does not operate in isolation, but is integrated into the health system as a whole.‘

Criticism of the failure to resume cancer screening has mostly emanated from people who are not involved in screening services.

Screening was paused during the Covid-19 pandemic as our health service required a rapid reconfiguration of medical resources. Isolation wards were constructed. Staff were redeployed. Many routine services, procedures and care were put on hold as we tried to ensure our health service was not overwhelmed, as others were.

The worst appears to have passed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Dangerous curve: a report from the frontline of the coronavirus battle

Being an emergency medicine doctor is a challenging task at the best of times, but the onslaught of Covid-19 has opened up a whole new world of dangers and anxieties for those tasked with fighting it

Dr Paddy Hillery | 5 hours ago

How real is the risk of a second wave of Covid-19?

Scientists have set out three possible scenarios for how the next phase of Covid-19 will evolve, but none of them predict the disappearance of the virus

Susan Mitchell | 5 hours ago

Revealed: how Ireland’s pandemic death rate exceeded many in Europe

In a special Business Post analysis, Susan Mitchell and Rachel Lavin crunch the coronavirus numbers to reveal the sobering truth that the death rate in Ireland is considerably higher than that of many other European countries

Susan Mitchell | 5 hours ago