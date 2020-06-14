Resuming cancer screening is a major and complex undertaking

Criticism of the failure to resume cancer screening has mostly emanated from people who are not involved in screening services.

Screening was paused during the Covid-19 pandemic as our health service required a rapid reconfiguration of medical resources. Isolation wards were constructed. Staff were redeployed. Many routine services, procedures and care were put on hold as we tried to ensure our health service was not overwhelmed, as others were.

The worst appears to have passed...