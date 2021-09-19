Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

‘Reinforcing’ of existing HSE structures played role in Sláintecare resignations

More departures from the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council could ensue in the coming weeks, as members weigh up their next move

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
19th September, 2021
‘Reinforcing’ of existing HSE structures played role in Sláintecare resignations
Laura Magahy pictured with former Minister for Health Simon Harris resigned from the board of Sláintecare last week. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The belief that the expansion of the HSE’s budget due to Covid-19 was “reinforcing” existing governance structures, instead of moving to promised regional structures, was a key reason for the Sláintecare resignations earlier this month.

The Business Post has also learned that several members of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council (Siac) are now considering their next steps, and there are concerns that more resignations may result.

It...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Laura Magahy and Tom Keane both resigned from senior positions in the Sláintecare programme: Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Tony O’Brien: The apparent slow collapse of Sláintecare deserves more than a shrug of the shoulders

Health Tony O'Brien 2 hours ago
The company that owns the Citywest hotel said it had spent several million making its conference centre fit for use by the HSE, but said the executive ‘did not ultimately take up this option’

HSE never used Citywest conference centre as isolation hub despite multimillion refurbishment

Health Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Laura Magahy andTom Keane, both of whom resigned from Sláintecare and former health minister Simon Harris. Picture: Maxwells

Róisin Shortall: Lack of political will is derailing Sláintecare’s health reforms

Health Róisín Shortall 1 week ago
Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, Laura Magahy, the former Sláintecare executive director and the former health minister Simon Harris: regionalisation implementation issues. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

HSE resistance to reform led to Sláintecare resignations

Health Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1