Regulatory limbo sees counsellors and psychotherapists charging Vat for sessions

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th March, 2022
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: two groups have to be regulated by a professional body. Picture: Julien Behal/RollingNews

Around 5,000 counsellors and psychotherapists have to charge Vat for their therapy sessions, due to the delay in regulating their sector.

All medical professionals and those supervised by a professional body are exempt from charging Vat on their services. However, counsellors and psychotherapists have to charge 13.5 per cent Vat on their fees once they are earning more than €37,500 a year.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has told the two groups that they will only...

