Regulatory limbo sees counsellors and psychotherapists charging Vat for sessions
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has told the two groups that they will only be given a full Vat exemption once they are regulated by a professional body
Around 5,000 counsellors and psychotherapists have to charge Vat for their therapy sessions, due to the delay in regulating their sector.
All medical professionals and those supervised by a professional body are exempt from charging Vat on their services. However, counsellors and psychotherapists have to charge 13.5 per cent Vat on their fees once they are earning more than €37,500 a year.
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has told the two groups that they will only...
