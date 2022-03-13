Regulatory limbo sees counsellors and psychotherapists charging Vat for sessions

Around 5,000 counsellors and psychotherapists have to charge Vat for their therapy sessions, due to the delay in regulating their sector.

All medical professionals and those supervised by a professional body are exempt from charging Vat on their services. However, counsellors and psychotherapists have to charge 13.5 per cent Vat on their fees once they are earning more than €37,500 a year.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has told the two groups that they will only...