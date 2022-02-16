Recruitment target of 10,000 healthcare staff ‘very, very challenging’ — Watt
The department of health’s secretary general and Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, appeared before an Oireachtas committee this afternoon
Robert Watt, the secretary general at the department of health, has told an Oireachtas committee that the budgeted recruitment target of 10,000 new healthcare staff this year would be “very, very challenging” to meet.
Speaking this afternoon, Watt said that half the target was more likely, despite 10,000 new staff being signed off on and budgeted for in the new National Service Plan.
HSE chief executive Paul Reid told the same committee that a correction...
Taoiseach confirms HSE staff recruitment likely to be half of funded target
Micheál Martin was speaking after leaked recordings of a department of health meeting were published by the Business Post
HSE prior year adjustment will be ‘less than €100m’, Reid says
The chief executive of the HSE appeared on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland to respond to this newspaper’s story detailing a leaked meeting of government officials
Government rejects cost of living proposal to abolish all hospital charges
Fees to be cut for under-16s, at a cost of €3.4 million, as part of Sláintecare plans to reform of health service
Inside story: How leaked recording reveals ‘fake targets’ and ‘credibility’ deficit at the heart of the health service
A recorded meeting of Health Department officials featured concerns over ‘chasing fake targets’, a recruitment crisis in the HSE, ‘sloppiness’ in financial reporting and ‘hundreds of millions’ of euro that might be needed to adjust for ‘fundamental errors’ in past accounts