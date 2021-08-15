RCSI report: Risk of ‘conflict of interest’ on pharma payments
Royal College of Surgeons’ latest research reveals ‘substantial potential for conflicts of interest in Irish healthcare’
The lack of transparency around pharmaceutical companies paying Irish healthcare organisations and professionals has created a “substantial potential for conflicts of interest", research from the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) has found.
Large pharma firms including Pfizer, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline and many others paid a total of €163 million from 2015 to 2019, according to the study published in Health Policy, the academic journal.
The payments were used for a variety of activities such as consultancy work,...
