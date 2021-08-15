RCSI report: Risk of ‘conflict of interest’ on pharma payments

The lack of transparency around pharmaceutical companies paying Irish healthcare organisations and professionals has created a “substantial potential for conflicts of interest", research from the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) has found.

Large pharma firms including Pfizer, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline and many others paid a total of €163 million from 2015 to 2019, according to the study published in Health Policy, the academic journal.

The payments were used for a variety of activities such as consultancy work,...