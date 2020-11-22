Sunday November 22, 2020
Public health strike could halt track and trace

IMO ballots members on industrial action as leading member says law limits those allowed to carry out contact tracing

22nd November, 2020
Contact tracers employed in UCD currently handle basic routine tracing including first contact for confirmed cases

Contact tracing may not be allowed to continue if Ireland’s existing public health specialists were to go on strike, a leading member of the Irish Medical Organisation has said.

Ina Kelly, chair of the IMO’s public health committee, said that under legislation for the investigation and control of infectious diseases in Ireland, such strike action could push Ireland’s track and trace system into crisis.

“Strictly speaking, the law under...

