Public feeling more stressed and pessimistic as second wave bites

The public mood became more pessimistic, yet support for public health measures has never been higher, according to the latest research by Amárach.

On Monday, in the hours before Leo Varadkar said Nphet‘s recommendation to move to Level 5 “wasn’t thought through,” some 63 per cent of the public said there should be more restrictions, compared to 23 per cent who were against additional restrictions.

With the spectre of a...