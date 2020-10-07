Wednesday October 7, 2020
Public feeling more stressed and pessimistic as second wave bites

Some 44 per cent of those surveyed say the government’s response to Covid-19 does not go far enough

7th October, 2020
Despite this public’s depreciating mood, support for public health measures have never been higher, according to the survey. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The public mood became more pessimistic, yet support for public health measures has never been higher, according to the latest research by Amárach.

On Monday, in the hours before Leo Varadkar said Nphet‘s recommendation to move to Level 5 “wasn’t thought through,” some 63 per cent of the public said there should be more restrictions, compared to 23 per cent who were against additional restrictions.

With the spectre of a...

