Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Puberty blockers will no longer be considered ‘fully reversible’

Irish doctors will not use the term ‘fully reversible’ in future, following a change in Britain’s NHS guidance on hormone treatment for transgender children

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
9th August, 2020
The treatment of transgender children with puberty blockers will no longer be referred to as fully reversible in new guidance to doctors

The treatment of transgender children with puberty blockers will no longer be referred to as fully reversible in new guidance to doctors.

The Trans Equality Network Ireland (Teni) is working with the Irish Council of General Practitioners (ICGP) to review the advice given to doctors in line with international best practice. It is expected to be published before the end of the year. The clinical leads of the national gender services for adults and children...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland no longer ‘winning’ battle against Covid-19

The founder of the expert group EndCoronavirus says New Zealand’s zero tolerance model is the only option against the virus

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Experience of dealing with the Covid-19 crisis will speed up systemic reforms in healthcare, says HSE chief

Paul Reid explains how being thrown in at the deep end and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic has altered his approach to managing the health service

Daniel Murray | 3 hours ago

‘Special effort’ needed to vaccinate children ahead of school return

Unicef adviser says ‘special effort’ must be made to catch children up on immunisations missed due to Covid-19

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago