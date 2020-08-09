Puberty blockers will no longer be considered ‘fully reversible’

The treatment of transgender children with puberty blockers will no longer be referred to as fully reversible in new guidance to doctors.
The Trans Equality Network Ireland (Teni) is working with the Irish Council of General Practitioners (ICGP) to review the advice given to doctors in line with international best practice. It is expected to be published before the end of the year. The clinical leads of the national gender services for adults and children...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team