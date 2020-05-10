Professor Paul Moynagh: The way to resume normal life is to test everyone repeatedly

There is an economic and social imperative to exit lockdown and get back to living a more normal life. This conundrum pitches health against the economy. Although sometimes overlooked, it also pitches Covid-19 related healthcare against non Covid-19 related healthcare.

So how can we quickly and permanently exit the lockdown? There is a scientific and technical solution. Test everybody and test them repeatedly.

At present, testing in Ireland is split into two streams. Firstly, testing...