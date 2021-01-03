Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Production backlog at Bayer causes contraceptive shortages

Commonly prescribed birth-control pills may not be available until as late as April due to issues at plant

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
3rd January, 2021
Production backlog at Bayer causes contraceptive shortages
Generic alternatives are available for Yasmin and Yasminelle, but not Yaz

The Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority has warned of a shortage of some brands of contraceptive medications due to “capacity constraints” at the Bayer manufacturing site in Germany. The global supply of the contraceptive medications Yaz, Yasminelle, Yasmin, Angeliq and Microlite have all been affected.

Yasmin will not be stocked in Irish pharmacies until late March or early April 2021, Angeliq is expected in March 2021, while Microlite will not be supplied until...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

There’s a chasm between having a vaccine and finishing the marathon with widespread population immunity Pic:iStock

Tomás Ryan: Living with the virus has failed: we must fight it with all we’ve got

Health Tomás Ryan 1 hour ago
A sign of things to come: Beijing city centre shuts up shop in February, in response to the virus Pic: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The enemy within: the year of coronavirus

Health Danielle Barron 1 week ago
Biosimilars are generally cheaper than their originally patented counterparts

Move to generic arthritis drugs saves state €35m in a year

Health Daniel Murray 1 week ago
The pouches are sold under the brand name Nordic Spirit. Nicotine is absorbed into the bloodstream by placing a pouch between the upper lip and gum

Food Safety Authority weighs up legality of oral nicotine pouches

Health Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1