Production backlog at Bayer causes contraceptive shortages

The Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority has warned of a shortage of some brands of contraceptive medications due to “capacity constraints” at the Bayer manufacturing site in Germany. The global supply of the contraceptive medications Yaz, Yasminelle, Yasmin, Angeliq and Microlite have all been affected.

Yasmin will not be stocked in Irish pharmacies until late March or early April 2021, Angeliq is expected in March 2021, while Microlite will not be supplied until...