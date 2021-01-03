Production backlog at Bayer causes contraceptive shortages
Commonly prescribed birth-control pills may not be available until as late as April due to issues at plant
The Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority has warned of a shortage of some brands of contraceptive medications due to “capacity constraints” at the Bayer manufacturing site in Germany. The global supply of the contraceptive medications Yaz, Yasminelle, Yasmin, Angeliq and Microlite have all been affected.
Yasmin will not be stocked in Irish pharmacies until late March or early April 2021, Angeliq is expected in March 2021, while Microlite will not be supplied until...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Tomás Ryan: Living with the virus has failed: we must fight it with all we’ve got
We can make this third lockdown our last by aggressively suppressing the virus, serially testing healthcare workers and enforcing meaningful international travel quarantine. But will we?
The enemy within: the year of coronavirus
On New Year’s Eve 2019, a mysterious pneumonia strain was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. We could never have imagined then the devastating impact it was going to have on the world in the ensuing months
Move to generic arthritis drugs saves state €35m in a year
Gainshare initiative provided an incentive for hospitals to switch to biosimilar medicines as soon as originals had gone off patent
Food Safety Authority weighs up legality of oral nicotine pouches
Officials are examining the health implications of a product marketed as a discreet alternative to smoking