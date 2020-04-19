Sunday April 19, 2020
Private hospitals deal hits snag as consultants seek clarity on terms

Hundreds of private consultants have contributed to a legal fund, with some suggesting they will initiate legal action over the current impasse

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
19th April, 2020
The state’s takeover of private hospitals is now in doubt

The state’s takeover of private hospitals is in doubt this weekend as many remain virtually empty and consultants refuse to sign new contracts.

Doctors have claimed a final contract, issued by the HSE to 600 private consultants on Friday, fails to address many of the concerns raised by their representatives.

Failure to reach a deal threatens to undermine the state’s takeover of private hospitals, which aimed to provide additional capacity to help deal with...

