Private hospitals deal hits snag as consultants seek clarity on terms

The state’s takeover of private hospitals is in doubt this weekend as many remain virtually empty and consultants refuse to sign new contracts.
Doctors have claimed a final contract, issued by the HSE to 600 private consultants on Friday, fails to address many of the concerns raised by their representatives.
Failure to reach a deal threatens to undermine the state’s takeover of private hospitals, which aimed to provide additional capacity to help deal with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team