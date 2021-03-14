Private hospitals cry foul over surge capacity fees
Legal action has been threatened after the HSE said certain beds made available to cater for Covid-19 patients would not be paid for
A row has broken out between the HSE and private hospitals over the terms of the contract agreed to facilitate surge capacity of Covid-19 cases.
The HSE has told private hospitals it will not pay for beds made available as part of the deal in certain instances, leading some to threaten legal action.
It comes as the HSE has begun to release certain hospitals from the contract as Covid-19 hospitalisation numbers continue to fall.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
New Covid-19 condition adds to worries for expectant mothers
The news that recent stillbirths are associated with Covid-19 placentitis has reignited the debate on why mums-to-be are at the bottom of the vaccination priority list
Potential use of rapid antigen tests in workplaces and schools to be assessed
Speedy tests for virus could be used alongside the state’s PCR testing programme as country aims for safer eventual reopening
‘The next few weeks will give us hope if we can hang in there’
There are still some clouds on the horizon with the threat of new variants, but there is also hope as health workers report real benefits from the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines