Sunday October 25, 2020
Private hospital ‘safety net’ includes five-day warning

Proposals intended to be ‘activated in the case of a further extreme Covid-19 surge in the near future’

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
25th October, 2020
Since June, an interim fund of €25 million has been in place to contract capacity with private hospitals as the need arises

A draft of the new private hospital “safety net” deal includes a five-day warning before up to 40 per cent of hospital capacity can be taken over by the HSE.

The new proposals, seen by the Business Post, are intended to succeed the arrangement during the first wave of Covid-19 between March and June.

That deal allowed the private hospitals to be completely taken over by the HSE at a total cost of €300...

