Private hospital ‘safety net’ includes five-day warning

A draft of the new private hospital “safety net” deal includes a five-day warning before up to 40 per cent of hospital capacity can be taken over by the HSE.
The new proposals, seen by the Business Post, are intended to succeed the arrangement during the first wave of Covid-19 between March and June.
That deal allowed the private hospitals to be completely taken over by the HSE at a total cost of €300...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team