Monday May 11, 2020
Health

Private concerns: how private patients are being denied crucial healthcare

The deal that led to the health service taking over all 19 private hospitals in the country has prevented consultants from providing continuity of care to their existing private patients leading to financial worries for practitioners and uncertain outcomes for seriously unwell individuals

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
10th May, 2020

It’s almost two months since Mary Medoc was diagnosed with breast cancer. “I’ve had cancer before, and when you hear this, your alarm bell goes off,” she said.

Medoc, who lives in Galway, was due to have surgery, but said it was postponed. Instead, her consultant has put her on an oestrogen suppressant.

“Clinically, it might be all right, but it wasn’t my doctor’s first choice,” she said....

