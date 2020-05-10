Private concerns: how private patients are being denied crucial healthcare

It’s almost two months since Mary Medoc was diagnosed with breast cancer. “I’ve had cancer before, and when you hear this, your alarm bell goes off,” she said.

Medoc, who lives in Galway, was due to have surgery, but said it was postponed. Instead, her consultant has put her on an oestrogen suppressant.

“Clinically, it might be all right, but it wasn’t my doctor’s first choice,” she said....