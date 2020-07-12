Private clinic at children’s hospital to proceed, says Donnelly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that a private outpatient clinic at the €1.7 billion National Children’s Hospital will proceed as planned, despite having queried aspects of the proposal while in opposition.

Work on the hospital stopped on March 31 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has not recommenced, despite construction workers being allowed back on sites since May 18.

BAM and the National Paediatric Health Development Board (NPHDB) were locked in a dispute...