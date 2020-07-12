Private clinic at children’s hospital to proceed, says Donnelly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that a private outpatient clinic at the €1.7 billion National Children’s Hospital will proceed as planned, despite having queried aspects of the proposal while in opposition.
Work on the hospital stopped on March 31 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has not recommenced, despite construction workers being allowed back on sites since May 18.
BAM and the National Paediatric Health Development Board (NPHDB) were locked in a dispute...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team