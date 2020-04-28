Pregnancy and Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:
Rachel Lavin | 6 hours ago
Professor Gráinne Flannelly, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the National Maternity Hospital, joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss pregnancy in the context of Covid-19
Our response to the pandemic has been left wanting when it comes to our most vulnerable people. We must do more to shield the elderly and the unwell, including those with mental health problems