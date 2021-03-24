Subscribe Today
Praxis Care to hire 400 new carers as demand for services grows

The charity, which supports people with mental health problems and learning difficulties, is open to recruiting from hospitality sector as training will be provided

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
24th March, 2021
Carol Breen, Ireland director for Praxis Care, front, with staff members Rosaire Tynan and Ruairí Flood and clients David, John and Shane. Photo: Rory Geary

Praxis Care, the social care charity, is to create 400 jobs by 2025 as it expands its services in Ireland.

It currently supports 300 service users in the country and aims to provide supports to 200 more people within four years. It one of the largest charities providing social care in Ireland and has experienced a high demand for their services.

Clients of Praxis Care are adults and children affected by mental ill health, learning disabilities, Alzheimer’s disease or...

