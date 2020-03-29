Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Phone tracking app set to be used as next step to fight Covid-19

Hospital consultants will move onto new ‘public-only’ deals. Public to be asked to opt into new mobile tracing service

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
29th March, 2020
In Singapore, the TraceTogether app is tracking the movements of virus patients

Members of the public will be asked to opt into a mobile phone tracking and tracing app in a bid to fight the spread of Covid-19, as part of new plans being quickly advanced by the HSE.

The move comes as the Business Post has also learned that all medical consultants will be moved to public-only contracts from tomorrow.

The new and unprecedented measures form part of the state’s strategy to slow the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The American virus

Nadine O‘Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

Covid-19: Testing the nation

As waiting lists develop and Ireland restricts testing for the coronavirus, how can we still follow the WHO‘s recommendation to test as many people as possible?

Susan Mitchell | 2 hours ago

Fears that Covid-19 crisis may delay treatments for patients with other serious illnesses

While trolley counts have plummeted as people avoid hospitals, some urgent referrals are not being met quickly enough

Danielle Barron | 2 hours ago