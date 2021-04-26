Subscribe Today
Health

Pharma giant Roche hopes to bring cervical self-sampling tests in Ireland

Finbarr Kenny, director of Roche Ireland, said he had discussed the move with health authorities in recent weeks

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
26th April, 2021
Finbarr Kenny, director of Roche Ireland. Picture: John Allen

Roche Diagnostics is seeking to introduce self-sampling tests for cervical screening in Ireland, the Business Post has learned.

Finbarr Kenny, Director of Roche Ireland, which provides diagnostics services to the Cervical Check programme, told the Business Post that he had discussed the move with health authorities who saw the benefit of introducing self-sampling for HPV.

“Cervical screening has evolved from what was a pap smear to looking at HPV detection by PCR. Roche...

