Sunday March 22, 2020
Pharma firms scour archives in hunt for effective treatments

Repurposing existing drugs or trying out novel therapies could prove effective in treating Covid-19, but there are many ‘ifs’ and ‘maybes’ to be negotiated

22nd March, 2020
3
Paramedics carry a coronavirus patient on a stretcher to hospital in Naples Pictures: Getty Images

The coronavirus will not wait for the historically glacial pace of drug development. A vaccine, we have been repeatedly warned, is at least 12 to 18 months away. The more immediate focus is on identifying drugs already licensed and effective in treating those who suffer the most severe effects of Covid-19.

This is why pharma companies are rummaging through their archives to see if anything fits the bill when it comes to treating the very specific complications...

