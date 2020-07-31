Saturday August 1, 2020
Pharma companies and state agree six-month extension to medicine supply contract

The deal was to expire today, but a last minute agreement has been reached between the HSE, the Department of Health and drug suppliers

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
31st July, 2020
Negotiations on a new framework deal for the supply of medicines will get underway by November, having been stalled due to Covid-19

The pharmaceutical industry and the state have agreed a six-month extension to a framework deal on the supply of medicines.

The deal was due to expire today, but negotiators have managed to agree a last minute extension which will allow the supply of medicines to continue until a new contract can be negotiated.

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), which represents Ireland’s biopharmaceutical industry, agreed the extension of the Framework Agreement on the Supply and...

