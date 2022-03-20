Subscribe Today
Pfizer Covid-19 antiviral pills to arrive in April

HSE has now signed contract for the drugs, which studies have shown are 100 per cent effective at preventing death in unvaccinated patients

Cónal Thomas
Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
20th March, 2022
The HSE has signed a contract for the supply of Paxlovid, the Covid-19 antiviral treatment pill, and expects supplies to start being delivered in late April.

The HSE had previously said it expected deliveries in March, but a contract for supplies of the new Pfizer antiviral was not signed until recent weeks. No patients in Ireland have therefore been given access to the drug yet, despite Pfizer’s Ringaskiddy and Newbridge sites being the key production...

