Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

People power can drive R number back down

The rapid increase in Covid-19 cases is disappointing, but experts say we can still avoid a second wave if we act now

19th July, 2020
2
As people go back to work and begin to shop and socialise more, health officals believe there is a reluctance among people to limit their movements

As Ireland finally hits a stumbling block in its heretofore smooth progression through our reopening stages, the overarching message from politicians and public health experts alike is this: it was the collective power of the people that allowed the virus to be suppressed, and it is our behaviour that could allow it to take hold again.

Tomorrow, the country will not move to phase four of easing restrictions. Pubs not serving food will remain shut...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tomás Ryan: Of all Covid-19’s many impacts, its brain attack may be most troubling

The disease can damage several organs, but its possible neurological effects are perhaps the most complex and disturbing

Tomás Ryan | 8 hours ago

First clinically proven cannabis-based products hit market

New firm Pureis also plans to test its CBD product for benefits to post-Covid sufferers

Róisín Burke | 8 hours ago

Dangerous curves: how nations are faring as they emerge from lockdown

Across the world, countries that successfully flattened the curve are now seeing alarming resurgences of Covid-19 as a result of their reopening measures

Daniel Murray | 8 hours ago