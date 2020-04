Nadine O’Regan is joined by musician Paul Noonan of Bell X1 to discuss his ‘Music Time with Paul’ web series where he covers famous tracks (sometimes with the help of his young children) as well as the pressures of creating great art during a pandemic.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Soundcloud

Listen on Acast