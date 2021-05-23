Patients to gain access to medical records
The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is kickstarting the new digitised records system, with each person being assigned an individual health identifier number
Patients are to be given access to their own medical records using a digital portal as part of a new three-year eHealth programme being implemented through Sláintecare.
Development of the new “shared care records” system is already underway. Every person vaccinated against Covid-19 is being assigned an individual health identifier (IHI) number, providing the foundations for the new digitised system.
People who decide not to be vaccinated or children who are...
