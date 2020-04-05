Part of Chinese-made PPE consignment deemed ‘unsuitable for use’

There was relief when the first Aer Lingus plane touched down in Ireland last Sunday carrying the first batch of desperately needed personal protective equipment (PPE) that the HSE had ordered from China.

The Airbus A330-302 plane was loaded with protective masks, gowns and goggles in Beijing before making the 8,000-plus kilometre flight back to Ireland.

Multiple reports said the first consignment due over the last week was worth an estimated €28 million and...