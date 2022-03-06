Subscribe Today
PAC silent on reasons for ‘demoting’ health budget evidence

Legal justification for the effective striking of whistleblower’s concerns about health spending from the Oireachtas record has not been explained

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
6th March, 2022
Catherine Murphy: the PAC member said she was ‘somewhat uncomfortable’ with the committee’s decision. Picture: RollingNews

The Dáil’s financial watchdog has not been able to provide details of the legal justification for demoting evidence presented to it on alleged dysfunction in the planning and spending of the health budget.

Shane Corr, a civil servant at the Department of Health, submitted several disclosures to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in recent months, all of which raised concerns about transparency, accountability and planning deficits in the health budgetary process....

