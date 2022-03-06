PAC silent on reasons for ‘demoting’ health budget evidence
Legal justification for the effective striking of whistleblower’s concerns about health spending from the Oireachtas record has not been explained
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
The Dáil’s financial watchdog has not been able to provide details of the legal justification for demoting evidence presented to it on alleged dysfunction in the planning and spending of the health budget.
Shane Corr, a civil servant at the Department of Health, submitted several disclosures to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in recent months, all of which raised concerns about transparency, accountability and planning deficits in the health budgetary process....
