Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promising results

A new vaccine for Covid-19 has shown promising results in its initial trial phase.

Produced in the University of Oxford, the vaccine underwent trials on 1,077 people at five different British laboratories. The results of the trials showed that subjects developed antibodies and T-cells capable of fighting off the novel coronavirus.

Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system which protect against viruses, while T-cells are white blood cells that help identify and attack infected cells.