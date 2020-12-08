Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Over-65s in care homes and healthcare staff will be first in line for vaccine

Government publishes list of priority groups for allocation of doses once vaccine gets approval

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
8th December, 2020
Over-65s in care homes and healthcare staff will be first in line for vaccine
Despite the government securing a large number of doses of various vaccines through the European Commission, initial availability will be limited

People over the age of 65 living in long-term care and healthcare workers working directly with patients will be among the first people in Ireland to receive Covid-19 vaccines, according to provisional plans published by the government today.

Following consideration of proposals put together by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and the Department of Health, cabinet approved the provisional list of priority groups. The vaccine will be free of charge for all recipients.

Despite securing a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Covid-19 PCR test can be purchased for around €160-185 while the antibody test costs around €90. Picture: Getty

Demand for private PCR tests growing ahead of Christmas

Health Rachel Lavin 1 day ago
New technology being used in Covid-19 vaccines could also be used to create vaccines for cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and cardiovascular diseases

Covid-19 vaccine technology could prevent other diseases, says investor

Health Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Guarded optimism is the order of the day as people wait for the first coronavirus vaccines to land, but medical experts fear that a rump of the public will simply refuse to participate

Danielle Barron: Undecideds key to success of vaccinating the nation

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 2 days ago
There is a long list of medical and logistical hurdles to be cleared before any Covid-19 vaccine can be declared safe for use on the general public

Trials and errors: the slow, painstaking path to a virus vaccine

Health Rachel Lavin 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1