Over-65s in care homes and healthcare staff will be first in line for vaccine
Government publishes list of priority groups for allocation of doses once vaccine gets approval
People over the age of 65 living in long-term care and healthcare workers working directly with patients will be among the first people in Ireland to receive Covid-19 vaccines, according to provisional plans published by the government today.
Following consideration of proposals put together by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and the Department of Health, cabinet approved the provisional list of priority groups. The vaccine will be free of charge for all recipients.
Despite securing a...
