Over 300 administered vaccine doses not recorded as given to priority groups

HSE says failure to record cohort of vaccine recipient may be due to poor record keeping or a technical issue

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
4th April, 2021
Over 300 administered vaccine doses not recorded as given to priority groups
Doctors working at the Vaccination center in the Helix Theatre in Dublin Picture: RollingNews.ie

Over 300 administered vaccine doses have not been recorded as being distributed to one of the top four priority cohorts amid an ongoing HSE review into the matter.

A month ago, more than 1,000 vaccinated people had not been “coded” into a relevant cohort.

Last week, following ongoing validation by the HSE Data Quality Team the number of those not coded had been reduced to 325, 40 of which had received two doses.

