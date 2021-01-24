Open Orphan starts trials on nasal spray Covid-19 vaccines

Open Orphan has started trials on the next generation of Covid-19 vaccines, according to Cathal Friel, its founder.

The executive chairman and co-founder of the Irish pharmaceutical services company said it had begun phase one trials on a new Covid-19 nasal spray vaccine from US company Codagenix.

The Covi-Vac vaccine comes as a single dose nasal delivery spray and the clinical trial is being conducted by a subsidiary of Open Orphan’s in London called Hvivo....