O‘Leary’s claim on benefit of face masks ‘unproven’

Michael O’Leary’s claims about the effectiveness of face masks in stemming the spread of Covid-19 have been played down by medical authorities.

On a number of occasions today O’Leary said Ryanair was “pushing hard for effective health measures” to allow the lifting of restrictions “including a return to commercial air travel”.

On an analyst call, the airline‘s chief executive derided the “utterly ineffective, nonsensical" 14-day...