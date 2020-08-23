Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Old cracks in public health system widen under strain of Covid-19

Public health doctors, already overworked and under-resourced, rowed in heroically to battle the coronavirus. Now, with a second upsurge in cases, and a wave of retirements in the offing, they are facing a staffing crisis of epic proportions

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
23rd August, 2020
3
Covid-19 test centre on John Rogerson Quay Dublin: testing centres are having to scale back up with staff with cases of coronavirus surging. Picture: RollingNews

In December 2018, as part of the Crowe Horwath report into the future of public health medicine in Ireland, public health doctors were asked what they thought would be the biggest challenges facing their profession in the next five years.

Obesity, ageing and chronic disease all topped the list. Just over a year later, however, they have found themselves in a very different situation.

“Our normal working hours would have been 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday, with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High risk settings to have routine Covid-19 tests

A drop in community test and trace in early August has been reversed, in light of case numbers rising

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

HSE: Pieta House must restructure to make it out of bankruptcy

National Office of Suicide Prevention will review funding on a monthly basis as part of a closer engagement with Pieta

Aaron Rogan | 3 hours ago

Scally says state has ‘no clear strategy’ on Covid-19

The public health expert has said that the contradictory new restrictions suggest an absence of a long-term plan

Daniel Murray | 3 hours ago