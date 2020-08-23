Old cracks in public health system widen under strain of Covid-19

In December 2018, as part of the Crowe Horwath report into the future of public health medicine in Ireland, public health doctors were asked what they thought would be the biggest challenges facing their profession in the next five years.

Obesity, ageing and chronic disease all topped the list. Just over a year later, however, they have found themselves in a very different situation.

“Our normal working hours would have been 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday, with...