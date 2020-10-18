Offaly firm to supply thousands of rapid antigen Covid-19 tests

A medical products firm based in Offaly is planning to supply over 7,500 high-sensitivity rapid Covid-19 tests a month to industry, GPs and airports in a bid to help identify and isolate cases of the virus more quickly.

The company, Critical Care, has been a key supplier of personal protective equipment throughout the pandemic, expanding its operations substantially since March. The company has now entered into a contract with Roche, the global pharmaceutical group, to distribute...