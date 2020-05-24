Nursing homes told to withhold information on Covid-19 outbreaks from families

Nursing homes were told not to tell residents and families of the extent of Covid-19 outbreaks by their representative group, the Business Post can reveal.

In March, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI), which represents private and voluntary nursing homes, circulated a memo to its members. The memo, which has been seen by this newspaper, stated: “The nursing home has been instructed at this time by the [National] Public Health Emergency Team to not provide...