Sunday May 24, 2020
Nursing homes told to withhold information on Covid-19 outbreaks from families

Memo from Nursing Homes Ireland claimed instruction came from Nphet

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
24th May, 2020
Families of deceased former residents have said they would have taken their loved ones out of nursing homes if they had known there was a major outbreak that posed a significant risk to their health

Nursing homes were told not to tell residents and families of the extent of Covid-19 outbreaks by their representative group, the Business Post can reveal.

In March, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI), which represents private and voluntary nursing homes, circulated a memo to its members. The memo, which has been seen by this newspaper, stated: “The nursing home has been instructed at this time by the [National] Public Health Emergency Team to not provide...

