Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Nursing homes to reduce waiting period to admit patients after Covid outbreaks

Nursing homes have been given permission to take in hospital patients within seven to ten days of the last case of Covid-19 being detected, rather than 28 days

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th February, 2022
Nursing homes to reduce waiting period to admit patients after Covid outbreaks
New infection prevention and control guidance means that nursing homes now may not need to wait for an outbreak of Covid-19 to be declared over before they can reopen to new admissions

Nursing homes with Covid-19 outbreaks will be able to admit new patients faster to ease the trolley crisis in hospitals.

Around half of nursing homes had multiple residents testing positive with Covid-19 since the start of the year, and were unable to take in new residents until 28 days after their last Covid-19 case was detected.

This made it very difficult for hospitals to discharge older patients whose treatment had concluded, which is a contributory factor...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Cullen, chief executive of the Beacon Medical Group: his children attended St Gerard’s School which received the leftover vaccines meant for healthcare workers. Picture: Tony O’Shea

Beacon refused HSE offer of backup list of healthcare workers to get Covid vaccine

Health Killian Woods
Paul Reid, chief executive, HSE, and Robert Watt, Secretary General at the Department of Health, leaving Kildare House after a meeting with the Joint Committee on Health to discuss the oversight of Slaintecare earlier this month. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Despite the initial denials, facts revealed in leaked tapes have now been confirmed

Health Daniel Murray
Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Health: under direction from his department and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform last year, the HSE has also handed back €267 million in surplus funding which it carried over from unspent 2020 funding

New health tapes: Claims of ‘horror of waste’ in HSE, ‘batshit’ targets and an absence of ‘fear or respect’

Health Aaron Rogan
The Department of Health: recordings heard by the Business Post provide an unprecedented level of transparency into the inner workings of the health system by the very people who are paid to oversee it

Inside story: New health tapes confirm HSE recruitment crisis amid fresh concerns over political pressure and financial accountability

Health Aaron Rogan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1