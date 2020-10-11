North may seek cross-border help with surge in Covid cases

The North should seek cross-border support for ICU and testing capacity as the region struggles to stay in control of a significant resurgence of Covid-19, Colm Gildernew has said.

The Sinn Féin MLA and chair of the Assembly Health Committee, said that resources should be shared across the island to address issues around testing and ICU capacity, in order to ensure the “maximum amount of harmony”.

This comes as 1,080 new...