Sunday October 11, 2020
North may seek cross-border help with surge in Covid cases

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew says resources should be shared across the island, after a huge increase in numbers testing positive for Covid-19

11th October, 2020
Arlene Foster, First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister, and Dr Michael McBride, the North’s Chief Medical Officer, at a press conference in Parliament Buildings in Stormont . Photo: Press Eye

The North should seek cross-border support for ICU and testing capacity as the region struggles to stay in control of a significant resurgence of Covid-19, Colm Gildernew has said.

The Sinn Féin MLA and chair of the Assembly Health Committee, said that resources should be shared across the island to address issues around testing and ICU capacity, in order to ensure the “maximum amount of harmony”.

This comes as 1,080 new...

