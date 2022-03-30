Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

No timeline for winding down of HSE Covid Tracker app

The app has not served its primary contact tracing function since late February

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
30th March, 2022
No timeline for winding down of HSE Covid Tracker app
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, has ruled out further Covid-19 restrictions despite the current surge in cases.

The Covid Tracker app is no longer being used for contact tracing but there are no immediate plans to wind down the technology, the HSE has confirmed.

The app, which was launched in July 2020 and has so far cost the health service more than €1.7 million, no longer serves its primary function after the contact tracing element was switched off in line with public health guidance in late February.

A large number of people in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The new group will report to Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Group to replace Nphet ‘not being set up in response to rising cases’

Health Cónal Thomas
A contract for supplies of the new Pfizer antiviral drug, Paxlovid, has been signed by the government

Pfizer Covid-19 antiviral pills to arrive in April

Health Cónal Thomas
The HSE said it did not expect any delay to the job of reviewing information stolen as part of the cyber attack last May. Picture: Getty

Thousands impacted by HSE cyber attack to be contacted over stolen data

Health Donal MacNamee
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: two groups have to be regulated by a professional body. Picture: Julien Behal/RollingNews

Regulatory limbo sees counsellors and psychotherapists charging Vat for sessions

Health Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1