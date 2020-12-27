Next year’s model: Covid-19, new and improved

On Wednesday evening a new, more infectious strain of Covid-19 first identified in England was confirmed as having arrived in Ireland.

"Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland,“ Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), told reporters.

“However, given the timeline of the...