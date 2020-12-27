Subscribe Today
Next year’s model: Covid-19, new and improved

What do we know about the mutated version of Covid-19? And should we be worried about the speed with which it can spread through the community?

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
27th December, 2020
Next year's model: Covid-19, new and improved
Taoiseach Micheál Martin delivers an address to the nation on the latest update to lockdown restrictions at Government Buildings Picture: Julien Behal

On Wednesday evening a new, more infectious strain of Covid-19 first identified in England was confirmed as having arrived in Ireland.

"Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland,“ Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), told reporters.

“However, given the timeline of the...

