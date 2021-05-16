Subscribe Today
New public-only deals for medical consultants set for this summer

The contracts, worth up to €252,000 a year, will mean that hospital consultants hired by the HSE can only work in public settings

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
16th May, 2021
The contracts will mean that hospital consultants hired by the HSE can only work in public settings. Picture: Getty

New public-only contracts for medical consultants worth up to €252,000 a year could be in place as early as this summer, the Business Post has learned.

The new contracts are a key part of the Sláintecare plan to reform Ireland’s health service for the purpose of improving access to healthcare and reducing systemic inequalities.

The contracts will mean that hospital consultants hired by the HSE can only work in...

