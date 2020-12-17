‘New plan needed’ to deal with chronic lung disease patients as 22,000 on waiting lists
Leading consultant warns that the number of respiratory patients awaiting diagnosis and treatment has grown substantially over the past year
A new long-term national respiratory strategy is needed to address the growing needs of chronic lung disease patients, according to a leading respiratory consultant.
Dr Aidan O’Brien, a consultant in respiratory medicine at University Hospital Limerick and president of the Irish Thoracic Society, said the prevalence of chronic respiratory disease needed to be addressed through community healthcare initiatives and resourcing of dedicated respiratory units in acute hospitals.
The number of respiratory patients awaiting...
