Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

New Pfizer antivirals could be available on wider market in future

The new Paxlovid pills currently for ‘high-risk’ patients only will become available in Ireland in the coming weeks

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
6th February, 2022
New Pfizer antivirals could be available on wider market in future
The Paxlovid pills are being developed at Pfizer’s two Irish plants in Ringaskiddy and Newbridge. Picture: Reuters

Pfizer’s new anti-viral drugs for Covid-19 will only be prescribed for “high-risk patients” for now, but may provide benefits to the wider public in time, according to the scientist who developed the treatment.

Dr Annaliesa Anderson, the clinical development lead on the Paxlovid antiviral programme, was speaking to the Business Post from New Jersey in the US.

The Paxlovid pills, which were approved by the European Medicines Agency late last month,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly: Agreed to a talks process to resolve the consultant recruitment crisis, but has yet to appoint an independent chair after the incumbent left. Picture: Julien Behal/RollingNews.ie

Tony O’Brien: The children affected by the Camhs scandal have paid a terrible price but the consultants crisis is putting all health service users at risk

Health Tony O'Brien
A child in a therapy sensory stimulating room. Picture: Getty

A solitary journey: Why mental health services need to do more to support the needs of autistic children and their parents

Health Catherine Healy
A member of the medical staff pictured at the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel. Picture: Getty

Israeli expert says country’s Covid-19 spike should be a ‘warning sign’ to Ireland

Health Donal MacNamee
Darren O’Rourke TD was speaking in the Dáil as Sinn Féin launched a bill that would require all pharmaceutical company payments to healthcare organisations and professionals to be recorded in a searchable and publicly accessible register. Picture: RollingNews.ie

New Bill seeks mandatory disclosure of payments from pharma companies to healthcare providers

Health Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1