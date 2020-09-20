New outbreaks swallow up a nation’s false sense of security

If a week is a long time in politics, then it is a veritable epoch in Covid-19 time.
The false sense of security that had pervaded the nation during the summer months has well and truly evaporated and it’s once again a case of battening down the hatches as we face into what can now unequivocally be described as a true second wave with cases once again climbing exponentially.
As the country again...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team