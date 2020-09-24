Thursday September 24, 2020
New online therapy programme to tackle Covid-19 anxiety

The plan follows a dramatic increase in admissions at a Dublin psychiatric hospital since the start of pandemic

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
24th September, 2020
Up to 50 per cent of admissions and referrals to St John of God Hospital since May this year were related to Covid-19 anxiety. Picture: Getty

St John of God Hospital has today launched a new online therapy programme for people struggling with mental health due to the many impacts of Covid-19.

The programme comes as the Dublin psychiatric hospital reported a dramatic increase in referrals and admissions for patients with mood and anxiety disorders, addiction and severe social isolation.

The hospital said that up to 50 per cent of admissions and referrals since May this year were related to Covid-19...

