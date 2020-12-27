Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

New Covid mutation could put our pandemic response at risk

Scientists believe that if a more transmissible virus begins to circulate, it is more likely to become the dominant strain, thus changing our understanding of the R number

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
27th December, 2020
New Covid mutation could put our pandemic response at risk
Epidemiologists are rethinking their strategies for the virus given the more transmissible nature of the new variant. Picture: Getty

The newest mutation of the Covid-19 strain emerging from England threatens to upend our most basic understandings of the pandemic – even the R number.

The R number is primarily defined by three things.

The transmissibility of the virus, the number of contacts people have and the number of days they are infectious. But if transmissibility changes, so too will the resulting R number and therefore the very Covid-19 models we have based our pandemic...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The pouches are sold under the brand name Nordic Spirit. Nicotine is absorbed into the bloodstream by placing a pouch between the upper lip and gum

Food Safety Authority weighs up legality of oral nicotine pouches

Health Rosanna Cooney 1 hour ago
We must control the border between North and South to protect human life. Picture: Getty

Tony O’Brien: Time to tighten borders and rules before it’s too late

Health Tony O'Brien 1 hour ago
More than one in ten patients left without being treated in some hospitals

Almost 90,000 ‘did not waits’ left A&E before treatment in 2019

Health Ken Foxe 1 hour ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin delivers an address to the nation on the latest update to lockdown restrictions at Government Buildings Picture: Julien Behal

Next year’s model: Covid-19, new and improved

Health Daniel Murray 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1